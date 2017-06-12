Police: Man who struck bus in Des Plaines had 16 prior DUIs
A 51-year-old man with a total of 16 DUI convictions was ordered held on $400,000 bail Thursday after authorities say he struck a party bus in Des Plaines and fled the scene. Christopher Clingingsmith was charged with aggravated DUI and hit-and-run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,544,889
|Why is the media soooo BIASED against the GOP?
|13 min
|Moe Greens optome...
|12
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|RACE
|10,786
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|241,404
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Clyde
|28
|In honor of Dad's
|4 hr
|Amen
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC