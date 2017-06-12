Ozinga opens new Des Plaines facility
Mokena-based Ozinga Bros. Inc. , a nationwide family-owned concrete business, unveiled a new facility Friday in Des Plaines that could change the way concrete companies do business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,544,888
|Why is the media soooo BIASED against the GOP?
|12 min
|Moe Greens optome...
|12
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|RACE
|10,786
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|241,404
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Clyde
|28
|In honor of Dad's
|4 hr
|Amen
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC