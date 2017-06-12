Oakton seeks artwork for 'Women and A...

Oakton seeks artwork for 'Women and Anger' exhibit

Professional artists who self-identify as women are invited to submit entries in all media to Oakton Community College for "Women and Anger: Resistance, Power and Inspiration" by Tuesday, Aug. 1. This juried art exhibition, sponsored by Women's and Gender Studies at Oakton, will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 20 at Koehnline Museum of Art, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines.

Des Plaines, IL

