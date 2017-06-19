Northwest suburban police blotter
The report said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. May 23. A court date is June 14. Thieves stole a bicycle around 7 p.m. June 7 from the Metra depot, at West Bartlett and Oak avenues. Value was estimated at $400.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,212
|Salvo pleads guilty, looking at 10 years in jail.
|42 min
|Jiggles
|24
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Iowa chew girls
|37
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|24 hours without a shooting, then 4 shot in a h...
|4 hr
|Deer Hunter
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Coffee Party
|241,499
|C-section scars can be psychological too: 'What...
|4 hr
|Keyanna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC