Minimum wage, sick leave opt-outs leave patchwork in Cook County
Some minimum wage workers in Cook County will get a $1.75 hourly raise and paid sick days July 1, but it depends where they work. A Daily Herald survey of 134 municipalities in suburban Cook County shows more than two-thirds -- by vote of local village boards and councils -- have opted out of two county ordinances that would raise the minimum wage and mandate businesses pay employees for at least five sick days.
