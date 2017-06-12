Man Kills Childhood Friend With Screwdriver Before Falling Asleep Next to Body: Report
An Illinois man has been arrested for the murder of his childhood friend after other people in the house allegedly found him asleep next to the body the morning after the attack, authorities said. Craig Grzesiakowski, 35, is accused of stabbing his longtime friend Jeffrey Ziolo, 35, to death with a screwdriver after the victim invited him to come to his Des Plaines home on Wednesday, The Chicago Tribune reported .
