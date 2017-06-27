In brief: Kids Great Food Fan Van sto...

In brief: Kids Great Food Fan Van stops at Tony's

Tony's in Hanover Park will welcome WTTW Kids Great Food Fan Van program from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 6. The WTTW crew will be there to help educate parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children about proper nutrition. Delivery of the message is wrapped in a fun, interactive, two-hour performance including stretching, dancing, singing, healthy food sampling, and one-on-one nutritional guidance and education.

