Ex-cop turned killer-for-hire wants new trial

Former death row inmate Ronald L. Kliner will be back in a suburban courtroom Friday asking a judge to toss out his conviction for a notorious Palatine Township murder-for-hire. Kliner, 56, wants a new trial on charges he served as hit man in the February 1988 slaying of Dana Rinaldi, who was shot five times in the head as she pleaded for her life outside her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.