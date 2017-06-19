Diverging diamond interchange opens at Elmhurst Road and I-90
Drivers on Elmhurst Road at the Jane Addams Tollway Friday took a brief detour to England, switching over to the left side of the road as a new diverging diamond interchange went live Friday. The counterintuitive design channels drivers briefly to the left lanes and is one of only three such configurations in Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|old_moose
|1,546,175
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|41 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,472
|SHeeeeeeeeeeeecAGO does it again.
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,814
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,544
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3,181
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|ORLY
|63,801
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC