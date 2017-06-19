Diverging diamond interchange opens a...

Diverging diamond interchange opens at Elmhurst Road and I-90

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Daily Herald

Drivers on Elmhurst Road at the Jane Addams Tollway Friday took a brief detour to England, switching over to the left side of the road as a new diverging diamond interchange went live Friday. The counterintuitive design channels drivers briefly to the left lanes and is one of only three such configurations in Illinois.

