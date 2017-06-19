Districts 207, 59 launch teacher coac...

Districts 207, 59 launch teacher coaching organization

Maine Township High School District 207 has launched somewhat of a business venture, which administrators hope will put the district at the forefront of instructional coaching. The newly formed Chicago Coaching Center , a partnership with Elk Grove Township Elementary School District 59, is doing a job traditionally found in the private sector.

