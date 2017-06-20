Descendants of Forest Park pioneers learn family history along Des Plaines

Ben Brooks, visiting from California examines his family's burial monument in Forest Home Cemetery June 7. The great-grandson of an early Proviso pioneer visited the Forest Home Cemetery founded by his Prussian ancestor on the edge of the Des Plaines River June 7. Ben Brooks and wife Clarissa from Pasadena Calif., met up with members of the local Historical Society of Forest Park , bearing never-before-seen photographs and documents. Brooks is one twig on the family tree of the descendants of the Hasse family, Ferdinand and Wilhelmina , who purchased 40 acres in 1851 from the area's first European-derived settler, Leon Bourassa.

