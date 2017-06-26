Des Plaines to open house for comprehensive plan
Des Plaines officials will host an open house for residents to provide input for a comprehensive plan for the city. The open house is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library at 1501 Ellinwood Ave. Des Plaines is partnering with the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning to set goals and objectives for the city during the next 10 years.
