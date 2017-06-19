Des Plaines reverses decision, opts out of Cook County wage law
Amid intensified pressure from business owners, Des Plaines aldermen voted Monday to opt out of Cook County ordinances increasing the minimum wage and requiring paid sick days -- reversing an earlier decision. Two weeks ago, the city council narrowly voted to follow the county rules, which raise the minimum wage to $13 per hour by 2020 and require five days of sick leave a year for full-time workers.
