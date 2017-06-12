Des Plaines railroad crossings to close for repairs
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure will take place on Oakton Street at the Union Pacific railroad tracks located between Mount Prospect Road and South Wolf Road from Sunday through Tuesday. On Monday, a full closure will take place on Rand Road at the Union Pacific railroad tracks located between South River Road and Golf Road.
