Des Plaines minimum wage increase could be reversed with new vote
The city council last week narrowly voted to follow Cook County's ordinance raising the minimum wage and requiring paid sick days, a surprising move because a majority of neighboring municipalities have opted out. But aldermen and business owners who oppose the measures have successfully lobbied to force another vote next week, days before the laws take effect July 1. Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman said Monday she has requested the city council vote to opt out of the ordinances.
