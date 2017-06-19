Des Plaines man charged in Bensenville slaying
Victor Tornez-Sanchez is being held on $2.5 million bail, charged with the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend, 32-year-old Olivia Renteria-Bravo. Prosecutors said Tornez-Sanchez waited in a vehicle outside the woman's home on the 700 block of Parkside Lane for her to return from a date with her new boyfriend.
