Des Plaines gives early approval for new hotel

Des Plaines aldermen gave preliminary approval to plans for a new hotel at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road. The proposed five-story Fairfield Inn & Suites with 136 rooms will be located by the LongHorn Steakhouse and Wyndham hotel -- formerly the Radisson Hotel -- at 1450 E. Touhy Ave. Although the proposal still needs final approval, aldermen plan to let the developer provide 127 fewer parking spaces than would normally be required of a hotel this size.

