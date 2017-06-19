Deerfield mayor Rosenthal now head of Northwest Municipal Conference
Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal recently was inaugurated as the 2017-18 Northwest Municipal Conference president, succeeding Des Plaines Mayor Matthew Bogusz. Rosenthal is the organization's 59th president and the first from Deerfield.
