Crowd Question: Seven Riders Sound Off About Electronic Rider Aids
Dave Drlich, South Bend, Indiana 2. "If you learned to ride without them, they are terribly unnerving. Trusting rudimentary artificial intelligence seems like a bad idea."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,551,304
|i thought the lotto pumped in somewhere around ...
|49 min
|Jeff Davis
|2
|Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Username Entered
|127
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Julia
|241,748
|great blog to review
|7 hr
|mp
|1
|Italian Confessional
|13 hr
|Knock out sex
|8
|George Street "Wife"
|13 hr
|Louis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC