Crowd Question: Seven Riders Sound Of...

Crowd Question: Seven Riders Sound Off About Electronic Rider Aids

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Motorcyclist Magazine

Dave Drlich, South Bend, Indiana 2. "If you learned to ride without them, they are terribly unnerving. Trusting rudimentary artificial intelligence seems like a bad idea."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,551,304
i thought the lotto pumped in somewhere around ... 49 min Jeff Davis 2
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 1 hr Username Entered 127
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Julia 241,748
great blog to review 7 hr mp 1
Italian Confessional 13 hr Knock out sex 8
George Street "Wife" 13 hr Louis 2
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC