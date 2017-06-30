Convicted Palatine Township killer-for-hire wants new trial
Former death row inmate Ronald L. Kliner will be back in a suburban courtroom Friday asking a judge to toss out his conviction for a notorious Palatine Township murder-for-hire. Kliner, 56, wants a new trial on charges he served as hit man in the February 1988 slaying of Dana Rinaldi, who was shot five times in the head as she pleaded for her life outside her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Justice Dale
|241,818
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,552,805
|Sexy milf next door
|14 min
|Jagc120
|3
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Flagrant Results
|39
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|WILDBILL
|41
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|honeymylove
|2,561
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC