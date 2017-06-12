Celebrate feast of SS. Crocifisso in ...

Celebrate feast of SS. Crocifisso in Des Plaines

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Daily Herald

The 21st annual Italian Feast of SS. Crocifisso will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, on the grounds of Maryville Academy, 1150 N. River Road, Des Plaines.

