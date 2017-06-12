Butera grocery store could open Des Plaines location by fall
City Manager Mike Bartholomew told city council members Monday that Piggly Wiggly Midwest stores secured building permits to renovate space at The Oaks Shopping Center at the northeast corner of Oakton and Lee streets. The company plans to open a Butera market in the vacant former 64,000-square-foot grocery store.
