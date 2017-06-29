Authorities shut down suspected 'high-volume' brothel near Des Plaines
Cook County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday raided a suspected brothel near Des Plaines and two others in Chicago after a nearly yearlong investigation, authorities said Thursday. The sheriff's office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed the search warrants, resulting in felony charges against seven suspects.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,551,560
|Presidential Library
|6 min
|okimar
|6
|An interesting fact
|26 min
|TRUMPs the GUY
|2
|Thoughts on Stephan.
|31 min
|Is It Twitter
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|241,754
|Laughing my Ossoff
|2 hr
|MT Pantsuit
|4
|So, what's the real story?
|2 hr
|Bubba-s Fault
|2
