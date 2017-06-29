Authorities shut down suspected 'high...

Authorities shut down suspected 'high-volume' brothel near Des Plaines

Cook County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday raided a suspected brothel near Des Plaines and two others in Chicago after a nearly yearlong investigation, authorities said Thursday. The sheriff's office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed the search warrants, resulting in felony charges against seven suspects.

