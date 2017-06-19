After supporting wage hike, Des Plain...

After supporting wage hike, Des Plaines mayor addresses businesses

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Daily Herald

Hours after Des Plaines aldermen opted out of county ordinances increasing the minimum wage and guaranteeing paid sick time, Mayor Matt Bogusz faced business owners at a chamber of commerce breakfast Tuesday. Two weeks earlier, he had broken a tie vote to keep the city in line with Cook County-imposed laws.

