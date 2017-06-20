2017 GIS in Transit Conference Approved for Nearly 50 AICP-CM Credits
Des Plaines, Illinois USA URISA, the National Center for Transit Research and the Transportation Research Board are pleased to announce that the 2017 National GIS in Transit Conference was approved for 46.5 AICP-CM credits. The conference, taking place September 6-8 in Washington, DC, features workshops, breakout sessions, keynote addresses and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Directions Magazine.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,551,658
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|American Lady
|241,767
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|12 min
|Concerned_American
|2,556
|Last word + 2 (Mar '12)
|31 min
|Sweetie-Pie
|1,005
|Illinois is in critical financial crisis.
|1 hr
|Hope not
|23
|Presidential Library
|2 hr
|okimar
|8
|An interesting fact
|5 hr
|TRUMPs the GUY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC