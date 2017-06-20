2017 GIS in Transit Conference Approv...

2017 GIS in Transit Conference Approved for Nearly 50 AICP-CM Credits

Des Plaines, Illinois USA URISA, the National Center for Transit Research and the Transportation Research Board are pleased to announce that the 2017 National GIS in Transit Conference was approved for 46.5 AICP-CM credits. The conference, taking place September 6-8 in Washington, DC, features workshops, breakout sessions, keynote addresses and more.

