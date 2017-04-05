Winds up to 60 mph could cause 20-foo...

Winds up to 60 mph could cause 20-foot waves near Chicago; High Wind Warning issued

Yesterday

Winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour could bring waves of over 20' to shores of Lake Michigan late Wednesday and into Thursday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Chicago. The NWS issued a High Wind Warning for Cook County, as well as Porter, Lake, and La Porte counties in Indiana.

