Winds up to 60 mph could cause 20-foot waves near Chicago; High Wind Warning issued
Winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour could bring waves of over 20' to shores of Lake Michigan late Wednesday and into Thursday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Chicago. The NWS issued a High Wind Warning for Cook County, as well as Porter, Lake, and La Porte counties in Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|RoxLo
|1,513,159
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|Dr Guru
|240,078
|Relleased Wolves change Yellowstone.
|34 min
|ITs Nature
|1
|Trip Back in Time. Old Radio Programs.
|59 min
|Amos and Andy
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,516
|Guranteed Rate a Scandal
|2 hr
|Amber
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|3 hr
|Surrender Kookis
|75
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC