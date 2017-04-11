Spring Roadwork from the Illinois Department of Transportation
By Jen DeSalvo , WLS-AM Traffic Various roadwork projects began on Monday, April 10 in the metro, and will continue long term in some areas. Lane closures along U.S. 30 will happen both during the day and night in both directions from Lincoln Station Drive to 143rd Street in Plainfield, Aurora and Oswego for resurfacing.
