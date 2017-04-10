Residents urged to retrieve part of $2.5 billion in unclaimed property at Des Plaines event
The state treasurer's office is holding $2.5 billion in funds owed to Illinois residents, and the officials are continuing efforts to return property and money. The I-CASH program returns funds, such as unclaimed utility deposits, insurance payments, refund checks or unclaimed wages.
