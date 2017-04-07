Residents raising stink over proposed compost facility near Des Plaines
Local residents in Des Plaines and the surrounding communities have formed a group called Citizens vs Patriot Acres to oppose a compost landfill that they believe will create horrible odors. Rob Sulski speaks about the project and why some are opposed.
