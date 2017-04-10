Report: Des Plaines woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from employer
A Des Plaines woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $500,000 from a health care company in Lincolnwood, the Chicago Tribune is reporting. Shawna Wolff-Giesler, 42, pleaded guilty to felony theft for stealing $562,000 from Econocare, a long-term care provider, the Tribune reports.
