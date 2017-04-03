Principal named for Des Plaines eleme...

Principal named for Des Plaines elementary school

Read more: Daily Herald

The Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board has approved the appointment of Denise Fernandez as the principal of North Elementary School. Fernandez, whose career in education spans over 30 years, was named interim principal last July following Howard Coleman's resignation.

