Police stop 'high-risk' vehicle outside Des Plaines Binny's
A potentially dangerous traffic stop Wednesday evening came to an end in a Des Plaines parking lot, Mount Prospect police say. An ongoing investigation that began in Mount Prospect led officers to Des Plaines, where they pulled over a vehicle about 3 p.m. at Golf Road and Route 83, Mount Prospect Police Crime Prevention Officer Greg Sill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,516,116
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|District 1
|239,982
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|26 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,434
|Madonna Del Carmine, or Guadalupe
|1 hr
|WizeGuy
|7
|Man shot at in Logan Square: 'I'm so over this ...
|2 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Wild Bill is an Imbecile
|3 hr
|River
|27
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|37
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC