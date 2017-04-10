Police: Mercedes speeding 135 mph whe...

Police: Mercedes speeding 135 mph when family fatally struck

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz was traveling about 135 mph when the vehicle struck and killed three Arlington Heights family members on Northwest Highway on Feb. 16, according to details of a Des Police investigation released Wednesday.

