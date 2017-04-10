Police: Mercedes speeding 135 mph when family fatally struck
The driver of a Mercedes-Benz was traveling about 135 mph when the vehicle struck and killed three Arlington Heights family members on Northwest Highway on Feb. 16, according to details of a Des Police investigation released Wednesday. The driver of a Mercedes-Benz was traveling about 135 mph when the vehicle struck and killed three Arlington Heights family members, according to details of a Des Plaines police investigation released Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,788
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|49 min
|American Lady
|239,943
|Chicago IL Police Stop Lying and Man Up On >> J...
|2 hr
|Military_ECom
|1
|Susan Rice Treachery Continues.
|3 hr
|SoundsGood2Me
|15
|Great Fireworks display.
|3 hr
|Beautiful-Huh
|1
|These idiots are teaching our kids.
|4 hr
|EndTeachersUnions
|3
|Chris Etherton
|5 hr
|Huma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC