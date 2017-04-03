Oakton joins YWCA to host violence pr...

Oakton joins YWCA to host violence prevention workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Oakton Community College and YWCA Evanston/North Shore will host a continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 27, at the college's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road . The event provides an opportunity for social workers, professional counselors, psychologists, addictions counselors, marriage and family therapists, teachers, occupational therapists and other professionals to learn more about how to engage men as allies in preventing gender violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Julia 1,512,267
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr JRB 239,944
News Chicago man charged with intent to defraud 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Any hot guys in Chicago ? 20-29 yo 2 hr Lovelybabe 4
congratulations 2 hr UR worst nightmare 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Mar 22 DP7wardresident 2
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb '17 Delson 91
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC