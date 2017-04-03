Oakton joins YWCA to host violence prevention workshop

Oakton Community College and YWCA Evanston/North Shore will host a continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 27, at the college's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road . The event provides an opportunity for social workers, professional counselors, psychologists, addictions counselors, marriage and family therapists, teachers, occupational therapists and other professionals to learn more about how to engage men as allies in preventing gender violence.

