Incumbents, newcomers elected to Maine Township 207 school board
Two incumbents and two newcomers claimed four seats on the Maine Township High School District on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. With all 102 precincts reporting, incumbents Carla Owen and Jin Lee and newcomers Linda Coyle and Aurora Austriaco won 4-year terms.
