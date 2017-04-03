Incumbents elected to Des Plaines Elementary District 62
Board President Stephanie Duckmann, Vice President James Poskozim and members Ronald Burton and Brian Inzerello were re-elected to 4-year terms. Daniel Bachar, a coordinator for blended learning and intervention analytics at Maine Township High School District 207, was edged out for the final spot.
