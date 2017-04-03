Incumbents elected to Des Plaines Ele...

Incumbents elected to Des Plaines Elementary District 62

49 min ago

Board President Stephanie Duckmann, Vice President James Poskozim and members Ronald Burton and Brian Inzerello were re-elected to 4-year terms. Daniel Bachar, a coordinator for blended learning and intervention analytics at Maine Township High School District 207, was edged out for the final spot.

