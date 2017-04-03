IDNR announces schedule of waterfowl blind site drawings
SPRINGFIELD, IL Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to mark their calendars for upcoming waterfowl hunting blind site random drawings to be held at several public hunting areas in Illinois in June, July and August. Duck and goose hunters must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites.
