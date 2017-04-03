IDNR announces schedule of waterfowl ...

IDNR announces schedule of waterfowl blind site drawings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to mark their calendars for upcoming waterfowl hunting blind site random drawings to be held at several public hunting areas in Illinois in June, July and August. Duck and goose hunters must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min mdbuilder 1,514,820
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques Ottawa 239,854
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr Pennie Lane 10,526
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! 5 hr dr stick 1
Graduation in Detroit. 6 hr John Ratzenburger 18
Obama has LEAK under sink. 6 hr Troy the Plumber 47
News Congressman Luis Gutierrez handcuffed during si... 6 hr Judge Roy Bean 6
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC