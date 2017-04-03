Election: Tuesday's hot races in Cook County

From top left, Asad 'Sid' Aman, Frank J. Annerino, Margaret 'Peggy' Babcock, Adam Bauske, Michael Smolka, and from bottom left, Lisa Beth Szczupaj, Gerald Chapman, James Ekeberg and Anthony Wang are candidates for 4-year terms on the Palatine Township Elementary District 15 board. Upper from left, Ralph Bonatz, Katherine Jee Young David and Jean Forrest, and lower from left, Anna Klimkowicz, Robert LeFevre Jr. and Edward Yung are candidates for the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.