Des Plaines, Fox rivers at flood stag...

Des Plaines, Fox rivers at flood stage; high wind warning until 4 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The Des Plaines and Fox rivers are at minor flood stage this morning but are expected to crest and fall back to normal levels over the weekend, the National Weather Service is reporting. The Des Plaines River is predicted to reach 16 feet later Thursday before leveling out Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,513,685
Wild Bill is an Imbecile 7 min WILDBILL 7
last post wins! (Dec '10) 8 min Red_Forman 3,111
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 14 min RACE 105,107
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min Jacques still in ... 240,022
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr Red_Forman 2,416
Graduation in Detroit. 2 hr SO Whats NEW 14
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 07 at 10:11AM CDT

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC