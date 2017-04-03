Des Plaines, Fox rivers at flood stage; high wind warning until 4 p.m.
The Des Plaines and Fox rivers are at minor flood stage this morning but are expected to crest and fall back to normal levels over the weekend, the National Weather Service is reporting. The Des Plaines River is predicted to reach 16 feet later Thursday before leveling out Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,513,685
|Wild Bill is an Imbecile
|7 min
|WILDBILL
|7
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|8 min
|Red_Forman
|3,111
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|14 min
|RACE
|105,107
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|Jacques still in ...
|240,022
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Red_Forman
|2,416
|Graduation in Detroit.
|2 hr
|SO Whats NEW
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC