Des Plaines aldermen opposing compost facility plan

Des Plaines aldermen are opposing a developer's proposal to build a 25-acre organic composting facility across from Oakton Community College. Alderman unanimously approved a resolution Monday seeking to persuade Cook County commissioners to halt the plan to construct the facility at 9800 East Central Road on land previously used as a landfill.

