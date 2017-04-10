Creating Justice at Oakton celebrates...

Creating Justice at Oakton celebrates art, community activism

A free public conference will feature discussions, films, workshops, staged readings, food, live music and interactive art projects from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Oakton Community College's TenHoeve Center, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. "The day invites participants to awaken their imaginations and celebrate our strength as a community," said this year's event organizer, Kristin McCartney, associate professor of humanities and philosophy.

