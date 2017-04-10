Creating Justice at Oakton celebrates art, community activism
A free public conference will feature discussions, films, workshops, staged readings, food, live music and interactive art projects from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Oakton Community College's TenHoeve Center, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. "The day invites participants to awaken their imaginations and celebrate our strength as a community," said this year's event organizer, Kristin McCartney, associate professor of humanities and philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny's Deli Closed
|36 min
|Falcone513
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,928
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,515,551
|Chris Etherton
|5 hr
|Shelly
|2
|Harry fan
|8 hr
|Harry fan
|1
|Division Beautification Project
|9 hr
|LaRocco
|4
|Susan Rice Treachery Continues.
|10 hr
|Wake Up
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC