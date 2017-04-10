As chemical attack draws U.S. airstrike, Syrian family reunites in Des Plaines
Maria Saffaf and her mom, Lama, now join her dad, Marwan, in Des Plaines with the rest of the family after a 17-hour flight and much trouble escaping from their home country Syria during its 6-year war. At about the same time the United States was launching a missile strike retaliating for a chemical weapon attack in Syria, two natives of the country were landing at O'Hare International Airport for a happy reunion with their family here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,515,178
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|District 1
|239,888
|Wild Bill is an Imbecile
|32 min
|WILDBILL
|16
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|36 min
|RACE
|105,115
|Boycott United Airlines
|3 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|5
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|honeymylove
|2,516
|Susan Rice Treachery Continues.
|6 hr
|Judge Napolitano
|12
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC