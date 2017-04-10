As chemical attack draws U.S. airstrike, Syrian family reunites in Des Plaines

Maria Saffaf and her mom, Lama, now join her dad, Marwan, in Des Plaines with the rest of the family after a 17-hour flight and much trouble escaping from their home country Syria during its 6-year war. At about the same time the United States was launching a missile strike retaliating for a chemical weapon attack in Syria, two natives of the country were landing at O'Hare International Airport for a happy reunion with their family here.

