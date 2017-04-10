As chemical attack draws U.S. airstri...

As chemical attack draws U.S. airstrike, Syrian family reunites in Des Plaines

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Daily Herald

Maria Saffaf and her mom, Lama, now join her dad, Marwan, in Des Plaines with the rest of the family after a 17-hour flight and much trouble escaping from their home country Syria during its 6-year war. At about the same time the United States was launching a missile strike retaliating for a chemical weapon attack in Syria, two natives of the country were landing at O'Hare International Airport for a happy reunion with their family here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,515,178
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min District 1 239,888
Wild Bill is an Imbecile 32 min WILDBILL 16
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 36 min RACE 105,115
Boycott United Airlines 3 hr Waikiki murderers 5
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 5 hr honeymylove 2,516
Susan Rice Treachery Continues. 6 hr Judge Napolitano 12
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC