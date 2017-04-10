$7.25 million lottery ticket sold in Addison

$7.25 million lottery ticket sold in ...

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers -- 07-22 -23-24-26-49 -- in Thursday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. It was sold at the Shell station at 539 W. Army Trail Road in Addison.

