Thief stole from same 7-Eleven 3 days...

Thief stole from same 7-Eleven 3 days in a row

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: ABC15.com

MAY 9: A 7-Eleven store logo is visible outside a 7-Eleven store May 9, 2003 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Dallas, Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience store operator, reported on May 9, 2003 total sales for April 2003 of $897.0 million, an increase of 7.4 percent over the April 2002 total of $835.5 million, the 70th consecutive monthly increase in U.S. same-store sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,456
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Reality Check 1,506,365
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 238,947
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) 3 hr Bigbuggie 16
How To Clean 5 Common Kitchen Surfaces 4 hr historycountertops 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Wall specialist 63,498
Obama has LEAK under sink. 5 hr Jus Sayin 17
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC