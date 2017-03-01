The Bridge celebrates 90th birthday, ...

The Bridge celebrates 90th birthday, new church in Prospect Heights

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

The Bridge, a nondenominational church in Des Plaines, is expanding to a second campus, in Prospect Heights as it turns 90, to accommodate more than 1,000 worshippers who attend on the average weekend. The Bridge, a nondenominational church in Des Plaines, celebrates two milestones this weekend: its 90th anniversary in the community and the start of construction on Bridge Randhurst, its second campus, in Prospect Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,501,893
last post wins! (Apr '13) 17 min They cannot kill ... 2,353
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques Ottawa 238,219
Deliver a rich man won't you God? 1 hr doG Dmnaed lHoy r... 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr They cannot kill ... 10,398
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... 3 hr Trump is the man 1
Obama greatest criminal in history for tapping ... 3 hr Trump is the man 1
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC