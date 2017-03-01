The Bridge celebrates 90th birthday, new church in Prospect Heights

The Bridge, a nondenominational church in Des Plaines, is expanding to a second campus, in Prospect Heights as it turns 90, to accommodate more than 1,000 worshippers who attend on the average weekend. The Bridge, a nondenominational church in Des Plaines, celebrates two milestones this weekend: its 90th anniversary in the community and the start of construction on Bridge Randhurst, its second campus, in Prospect Heights.

