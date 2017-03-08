St. Martin's Episcopal Church starts ...

St. Martin's Episcopal Church starts pet ministries

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

On the third Sunday of every month, all God's creatures are invited to join their humans at the 10 a.m. worship service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1095 E. Thacker St., in Des Plaines, as part of the new Paws in the Pews pet ministry. St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Des Plaines will begin offering pet ministries through its Paws in the Pews and Pet Grief and Loss Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,511
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 26 min Julia 1,503,670
Review: M Z United Inc (May '15) 53 min Kerry h 6
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Brad 8,050
News Man, 60, stabbed during break-in at Old Town bu... 2 hr Trump is the man 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 10,424
A Day Without Women? 4 hr Josh 1
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC