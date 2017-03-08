St. Martin's Episcopal Church starts pet ministries
On the third Sunday of every month, all God's creatures are invited to join their humans at the 10 a.m. worship service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1095 E. Thacker St., in Des Plaines, as part of the new Paws in the Pews pet ministry. St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Des Plaines will begin offering pet ministries through its Paws in the Pews and Pet Grief and Loss Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,511
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|Julia
|1,503,670
|Review: M Z United Inc (May '15)
|53 min
|Kerry h
|6
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brad
|8,050
|Man, 60, stabbed during break-in at Old Town bu...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,424
|A Day Without Women?
|4 hr
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC