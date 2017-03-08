St. Martin's Episcopal Church starts pet ministries

On the third Sunday of every month, all God's creatures are invited to join their humans at the 10 a.m. worship service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1095 E. Thacker St., in Des Plaines, as part of the new Paws in the Pews pet ministry. St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Des Plaines will begin offering pet ministries through its Paws in the Pews and Pet Grief and Loss Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.