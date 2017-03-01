Quigley is lone Illinoisan on committ...

Quigley is lone Illinoisan on committee investigating Russian ties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

The stakes are high and so is the pushback, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said Thursday as the House Intelligence Committee embarks on an investigation into whether Russia tampered with the 2016 presidential election. Quigley is the lone Illinoisan on the committee, which will scrutinize whether links existed between Russia and political campaigns, how to prevent future cyber attacks and who was responsible for media leaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,501,336
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 12 min SweLL GirL 10,395
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min Agents of Corruption 238,170
Word (Dec '08) 47 min They cannot kill ... 6,903
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,347
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) 1 hr i tell you 267
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,037
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC