Quigley is lone Illinoisan on committee investigating Russian ties
The stakes are high and so is the pushback, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said Thursday as the House Intelligence Committee embarks on an investigation into whether Russia tampered with the 2016 presidential election. Quigley is the lone Illinoisan on the committee, which will scrutinize whether links existed between Russia and political campaigns, how to prevent future cyber attacks and who was responsible for media leaks.
