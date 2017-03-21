Poets to speak at Oakton's Chicago Writers Series
Join Chicago area influential poets and educators Jamila Woods and Kevin Coval for a special reading at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Oakton Community College's Footlik Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Admission to this Chicago Writers Series event is free, and a book signing and reception will follow.
