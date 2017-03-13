Pace service expansion improves job a...

Pace service expansion improves job access

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Legal Record

On Dec. 19, it launched three brand-new express routes and three new local routes in the northwestern suburbs, and built a brand-new Park-and-Ride facility in Elgin. This was designed to coincide with the lane widening of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway section of I-90.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,506,160
bring back vocational schools!! 13 min Plumber 14
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Justice Dale 238,944
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 10,455
News Chicago's homeless need housing, not handouts 3 hr Geezer 6
News PHOTOS: March snow storm hits Chicago-area 3 hr Well Well 3
News Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09) 3 hr Wow 8
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC