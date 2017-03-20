Officials celebrate new Des Plaines M...

Officials celebrate new Des Plaines Mariano's

A nearly three-year wait came to a celebratory end Monday when Des Plaines leaders joined Mariano's officials to celebrate the still-growing grocery store chain's newest location. Mariano's President Don Rosanova and Mayor Matthew Bogusz did the honors at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that not only served as a premiere for the new store at Golf and Mount Prospect roads, but also helped provide dozens of bags of food for the Self Help Closet and Food Pantry in Des Plaines.

